Tigers Top Fighting Illini 8-4 in Oxford Regional Opener

In the top of the first inning, Wilkie ripped a two-out, run-scoring single, then Zac Taylor responded with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning and Branden Comia laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Michael Green led off the top of the third inning with his third home run of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Grayson Byrd blasted a two-run homer, his 16th of the season and 11th in the last 16 games. Illinois plated a run in the bottom of the third inning on Cam McDonald's single to narrow Clemson's lead to 4-3.