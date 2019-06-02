James Island returning to normal after national golf tournament wraps up

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of planning and preparation, the 74th U.S. Women’s Open on James Island is coming to an end.
Tournament officials say it’s going to take them a few weeks to fully pack up and get out.
After four years of planning, two years of having officials with their feet on the ground preparing in Charleston, and eight weeks of on-site setup, the tournament is ending after just a few short days of play.
“We are thrilled how the week went. Charleston has been the most unbelievable host but we knew that the day we announced,” Julia Pine, the senior communications manager, says.
Avid golf fans say they’re sad to see the tournament already coming to an end. They say they would come to events like this one every day if they could.
“It’s a little sad but at the same time happy. This is a great place to host an event. It’s a town people want to come visit and provide hospitality for an event like this,” golf fan Jeff Banton says.
Those who live on James Island say they’re ready for the traffic to be lighter after several days of being stuck in heavy congestion everywhere they went.
“It’s pretty annoying," James Island resident Carley Nitchie says. "It’s nice that its bringing in money to Charleston but for us its annoying.”
Pine says it will take some time to fully move out, but the tournament officials have a plan in place. They have a set schedule for the trucks to come in and out over the next few days.
“We will alleviate traffic pressure by spacing it out over the next few weeks,” Pine says.
They say they will get out as fast as they can, but they also want to thank the Lowcountry for being the best host.
“Despite record high heat they still came out in full force,” Pine says. “One of the things we wanted was to make it attractive inside the ropes for golf fans and outside for event goers.”
They say they don’t have any official plans to hold another tournament here soon but hope they can get one on the books.
