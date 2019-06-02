Man accused of opening fire at North Charleston party denied bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge denied bond Sunday for a 19-year-old facing charges in connection with a shooting at a North Charleston party back in March.
Christian Tyler Garcia faces two charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
He was booked into the county jail on Saturday.
Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. on March 31 to the 1900 block of Jacksonville Road where a shooting had been reported, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Investigators say Garcia went to the location to attend a party that had been advertised on Facebook. Garcia was not initially allowed to enter because there were too many people inside, but security personnel told Garcia and others they would be allowed to enter as soon as some people inside left, affidavits state.
Investigators say Garcia and friends then entered the building through a side entrance and were seen on the stage.
The light came on inside and everyone was told the party was over and instructed to exit the building, the affidavit states.
When Garcia got outside and to the vehicle he arrived in, shots were fired, police say.
A woman was struck by a bullet when she ran for safety and police learned six other people were taken to MUSC and Trident Hospital in personal vehicles after being struck by gunfire, but none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Pryor said.
Documents state Garcia was identified through a photo lineup.
He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
