Troopers investigate deadly crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Colleton County.
The incident happened on U.S. 17 near Green Pond at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Judd Jones.
Troopers say a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south on U.S. 17 went off the road to the right, came back onto the roadway then veered off the left side, struck median cables and overturned. It then struck a second vehicle, a 2006 Porsche.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said. The passenger of the pickup truck, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.
All three were wearing seat belts, Jones said.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Jones said the crash remains under investigation.
