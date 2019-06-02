Rain on the Way + Seasonable Temps Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll remain dry behind a departing cold front on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 90’s, but a cooler night is in the works for us! Overnight lows with drop back into the mid 60’s for the area, which we haven’t felt since May 20th. More changes are on the way with pop up shower and storm chances Wednesday and Thursday, with an even better chance of rain arriving on Friday! The weekend looks a bit unsettled with the chance of showers and storms.