Another repaving project to begin this week in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County crews are beginning a new repaving project.
For the past two weeks, Centennial Boulevard underwent a similar project to resurface the road. Discovery Drive was worked on last week, and now its time for Hamlet Circle.
Drivers should expect delays in the area through June 21. Officials say work will begin first on the west side of Hamlet Circle followed by the east side. Crews will then begin work on Colony Post Loop on June 24.
All resurfacing work will be controlled by traffic control personnel and the Goose Creek Police Department.
Centennial Boulevard and Hamlet Circle are two of the four Berkeley County road improvement projects recently funded with $500,000 from the County Transportation Committee (CTC).
For specific questions, please contact the Berkeley County Roads and Bridges Department at 843-719-4100
