Crews say wildfire near animal sanctuary in Hollywood contained

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters have contained a brush fire that expanded to 120 acres in the Hollywood area of Charleston County.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the wildfire was reported in the 7500 block of New Road, across the street from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.
As of shortly before 9 p.m., Garvin said the fire had been contained.
Monday’s fire is one of several brush fires reported over the past few days.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert Wednesday because of the elevated risk of wildfires.
A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.
