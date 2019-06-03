Deputies conduct early-morning warrant sweep at home, deny shots fired

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office disputed a report from another law enforcement agency Monday that shots were fired while deputies searched for people wanted on felony warrants.
A post on the department's Facebook page described an incident at a home in Calomet Valley at approximately 5 a.m. as a "high-risk event conducted by multiple agencies." The incident involved search warrants and multiple felony arrest warrants, the post states.
Deputies say the people inside the home would not exit when deputies ordered them out, forcing deputies to use "multiple distraction devices" to clear the home.
"At no time were there any shots fired," the post states. "Why another agency distributed incorrect information is unknown to us."
The sheriff’s office did not name the agency it believes provided incorrect information about the incident. But it did apologize for not having a statement or post ready immediately following to explain what happened.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies have not released further details on whether any arrests were made or who they were searching for.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.