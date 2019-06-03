Deputies release surveillance images in Georgetown armed robbery

By Patrick Phillips | June 3, 2019 at 7:31 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:15 PM
Georgetown County deputies released surveillance images of a robbery at the North Fraser Street Dollar General Monday afternoon.
Georgetown County deputies released surveillance images of a robbery at the North Fraser Street Dollar General Monday afternoon.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released stills from security cameras showing three men entering a store and demanding money.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon at the Dollar General located at 8003 North Frasier Street near Choppee Road.

One of the robbers is pictured with a long gun pointed at a clerk.

The thieves left the store with an undetermined amount of money from a cash register.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Deputies released surveillance photos showing three men who robbed a Georgetown Dollar General Monday.
Deputies released surveillance photos showing three men who robbed a Georgetown Dollar General Monday. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

