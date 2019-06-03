Deputies release surveillance images in Georgetown armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released stills from security cameras showing three men entering a store and demanding money.
The incident was reported Monday afternoon at the Dollar General located at 8003 North Frasier Street near Choppee Road.
One of the robbers is pictured with a long gun pointed at a clerk.
The thieves left the store with an undetermined amount of money from a cash register.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
