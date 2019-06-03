Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Mt. Pleasant in May

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Mount Pleasant in May.
Christopher Cook, 42, was last seen in the 900 block of Houston Northcutt Blvd in Mount Pleasant on May 10, according to sheriff’s officer spokesman Roger Antonio.
He has not been seen or heard from since and is currently missing, according to his family. He was driving a silver 2001 Acura MDX (SUV) with a SC license plate of PWI952.
Anyone who has information about where Cook could be is asked to contact Det. T. McCauley 843-529-6205 or tmccauley@charlestoncounty.org. If contact is made with the individual after hours, please notify consolidated dispatch 843-743-7200
