First restaurant of more than 40 retailers to open in Nexton Square in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The first restaurant in the new Nexton shopping center is set to open this month.
Nexton is a growing community in Summerville near Highway 17A.
Taco Boy is expected to open on June 19.
There are going to be more than 40 tenants in this area when it's complete.
The groundbreaking for the Nexton Square development took place in January of 2018.
The new retail hub is in the midst of apartments, new homes and hotels.
Some of the new businesses include the following:
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- The Bicycle Shoppe
- Fuji Sushi
- Title Boxing
- Simple to Sublime
- Bey + Eloise Apparel
- Guinot Skincare
- Optical Impressions
- Southern First Bank
- Vicious Biscuit
- Taco Boy
- Bad Daddy’s Burgers
- DB’s Cheesesteaks
- Diamond Nails
- Wok N Roll
- Chatime Ice Cream
- Wild Birds Unlimited
- Poogan’s Southern Kitchen
- Halls Chophouse
- Sportsbook
- Trident Dentistry
- Bar Louie
These businesses and others have not announced their opening dates but they are expected to be open by the end of the year.
There will also be outdoor courtyards in the pedestrian friendly space.
Nexton will launch its Concert Series Kick Off event in Nexton Square on June 21 that will include live music entertainment and food. It will be open to the public.
Developers say they want to make it a place where people not only shop but also enjoy community activities.
