Wanted fugitive last seen at Folly Beach may have moved to James Island area

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a man wanted on multiple warrants in Florida is in its third day as investigators follow tips about possible sightings.
John Thomas Hamilton is wanted in Florida for larceny, burglary, failure to appear in dangerous drug court, probation by Florida Corrections and in Texas for a probation weapon offense.
Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said his officers met up with Hamilton’s travel companion of Saturday afternoon who told them Hamilton tried to fight him with a knife.
Police arrested that man because he also had active warrants from Florida, Gilreath said. That man’s identity has not been released by police.
But police say Hamilton hid from them by jumping into the marsh. That prompted a manhunt Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Gilreath says the most recent tips from neighbors suggest Hamilton may have made his way off Folly Beach and into the James Island area.
Police are urging people to keep their eyes open for a wanted man considered dangerous.
“He might approach you seeming so nice wanting a ride or using a phone but if he looks anything like the guy in the media please keep your distance and call us,” Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said.
He also said everyone in the area should be diligent about locking their homes and cars.
Anyone who suspects they have seen Hamilton is asked to call Folly Beach Dispatch at 843-588-2433.
A post on the Folly Beach Public Safety Department’s Facebook page also asked residents to avoid calling dispatch for updates on the search.
“Our dispatchers are already taxed handling calls with day to day business and emergencies,” the post states.
