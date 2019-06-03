Jacksonville State Downs Tigers 9-2 in Oxford Regional

The Gamecocks scored four two-out runs in the top of the second inning, capped by Kirklin's three-run homer. Kyle Wilkie led off the bottom of the second inning with a home run, his sixth of the year, then Bryce Teodosio lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame. Jacksonville State loaded the bases with no outs and scored two runs in the fifth inning, then it did the same in the seventh inning. Isaac Alexander added a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Michael Green extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning.