James Island park closing for summer months as hurricane damage repairs begin

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Demetre Park on James Island will be closing on Monday as crews repair the waterfront property over the next three months.
The work is set to repair damage caused by both Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, and the City of Charleston is hoping to get it all done before the peak of this year's Hurricane season.
“While there’s never a good time to close a park, these repairs are badly needed to protect this incredible public space,” Jason Kronsberg, the city’s director of parks, said. “When the work is complete, the shoreline will be stronger and more resilient to future storms and wave action.”
The park has been nicknamed “Sunrise Park” by some locals, and it’s home to a 190-foot fishing pier, a floating dock, two beaches, a covered picnic area, and small hiking trail. It's also known for its views of the Battery, Patriots Point, and the Ravenel Bridge.
Last week, Charleston City Council approved a contract with Salmons Dredging Corporation, the company that'll do the repair work.
The three-month project will cost $836,000, though only 10 percent will be covered by the city. The other 90 percent is being paid for by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm damage reimbursement and pre-disaster mitigation.
The city hopes the work will rebuild and strengthen the shoreline. Crews plan to use equipment on barges and receive truck deliveries of stone.
During the repairs, the park will remain closed.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.