Man arrested on felony DUI charge after fatal weekend crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a 29-year-old man in a fatal Saturday night crash in Colleton County.
Deontre Leonard Cohen, of Pineland, faces a charge of felony DUI resulting in a death, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The crash happened Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Green Pond.
Troopers say a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Cohen traveling south on U.S. 17 went off the road to the right, came back onto the roadway then veered off the left side, struck median cables and overturned. It then struck a second vehicle, a 2006 Porsche.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said. The passenger of the pickup truck, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cohen was arrested Monday when he was released from an area hospital, Southern said.
