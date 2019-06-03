Martinez Turns in Seven Strong, RiverDogs Blank Lexington in Series Finale

The RiverDogs head to Greensboro for a three-game series with the Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) starting on Monday night at First National Bank Field. In the opener, the RiverDogs will send their proverbial ace Luis Gil (2-3, 1.93) to the mound. The 20-year-old right-hander turned in a bounce back outing his last time out, going five scoreless frames against Columbia on Tuesday at The Joe, one start removed from allowing seven runs in four innings of work in Asheville the week prior. Greensboro will counter with righty Brad Case (7-1, 2.21), who ranks sixth in the league among qualifying pitchers in ERA entering play on Sunday. His seven wins are tops in the South Atlantic League circuit. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.