5 men injured during shooting at SC car wash, police say

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WIS) - The Allendale Police Department has requested the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate a shooting where multiple people were injured over the weekend.
Police say they were sent to the Allendale Car Wash, located at 473 Main Street South, after a report of someone getting shot.
Once officers arrived, they discovered that multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
In all, police say five men received treatment for their injuries at the hospital.
Police did not name any suspects or a motive for this crime.
