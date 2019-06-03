Unsettled Stretch Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re welcoming back daily rain chances into Tuesday as our weather pattern becomes a bit unsettled through the remainder of the week. Watch for the slight chance of a scattered shower or storm into Tuesday and Wednesday, with even higher chances as we head into the weekend. Keep the rain gear close! High temperatures will not be as hot as previous weeks, staying in the mid to upper 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday.
TUESDAY: A few scat’d showers and storms in the afternoon, HIGH: 87, LOW: 69.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of scat’d storms, HIGH: 89, LOW: 71.
THURSDAY: Scat’d showers and storms possible, HIGH: 91, LOW: 73.
FRIDAY: Chance of rain and storms, HIGH: 91, LOW: 74.
SATURDAY: Rain showers and storms possible, HIGH: 87, LOW: 72.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.