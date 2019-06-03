Mt. Pleasant man accused of abusing girlfriend’s cat, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Mount Pleasant man has been charged after allegedly abusing his girlfriend’s cat.
Joseph Clark, 24, has been charged with ill treatment to animals.
Clark’s girlfriend told police he has been abusing the cat since January 2019 but “didn’t put things together until the last few days," according to the incident report.
The woman said the first incident happened in late January when the cat had a prolapsed rectum. Other injuries to the cat since February included a hemorrhage to the eye, a busted lip and leg injuries, the report stated.
On May 13, the woman took the cat back to the vet for another busted lip and the vet found a broken jaw, three broken teeth and another eye hemorrhage, the report stated.
Onn May 16, the woman found that a tube that hab stitched into place in the cat’s lip had been taken out and the vet told her there was no way the cat could have taken the tube out, according to the report. Clark’s girlfriend also told officers that the cat hisses at him and not at her.
She detailed one incident when the cat was allegedly missing for more than seven hours, she looked all over the house and the cat was nowhere to be found. When Clark came home from work, he found the cat in the dryer even though the woman said she looked in the dryer twice and wasn’t there. The woman believed Clark had taken the cat.
She added that every time the cat was injured, Clark either showed her or pointed it out to her when she came home from work, according to the report.
The woman also showed the officer areas on her dryer, the top of the bedroom door, in the bathroom and in the living room with dried blood, the report stated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.