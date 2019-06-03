New businesses coming to Knightsville shopping center

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some big changes are in the works in Summerville at the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue at the Knightsville Shopping Center.
That's the shopping center with the former Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly that closed in 2017.
It will now have a new anchor tenant, Grayco Hardware and Home Store. It is currently under construction.
A Dunkin' Donuts and Parker's Gas Station and Kitchen are also in the works.
There are spaces available for new businesses.
The town of Summerville says all tenants that are currently there have renewed their lease and that no one has been pushed out.
Construction for the hardware store, Dunkin’ Donuts and gas station and kitchen are expected to be completed this year. Construction is dependent on weather.
