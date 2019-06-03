New roundabout fully open to traffic on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marked a day of change for drivers on Daniel Island. Crews took down the traffic signal at Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive on Sunday and on Monday cars were driving around the new, one-lane roundabout.
Construction began on the roundabout in mid-April and while the road is open, the intersection is still littered with orange barrels. Work will continue on the curb, sidewalk and a planted median on Seven Farms Drive. A spokesperson for Berkeley County said the project is expected to be done by early August before school starts.
The total cost for the project, including design, permitting, right-of-way acquisition and consutrction is expected to cost about $2.4 million.
