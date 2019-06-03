Police hope arrests for locking kids in cars will be wake-up call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are hoping Saturday’s arrests of two people who locked their kids in cars will be a wake-up call for others.
Police arrested Laronna Dash for locking her son in her car while she worked.
Investigators say just before noon, Laronna Dash left her 10-year-old son locked in her car while she went to work at T-Mobile on South Antler Drive.
Lt. Cathy Stanley went to the scene.
“The vehicle was actually turned off with the windows rolled down .But he had the keys to the vehicle and was told that he could turn on the vehicle if he needed air conditioning. But the air conditioning actually wasn’t working,” Stanley said. “She admitted, I had to go to work and I didn’t have anybody to watch him so I thought he would be okay because he’s ten and he had a phone.'”
Police say in this case the air conditioning was on.
“The gentleman who went into the mall thought, ‘Well, they’re in air conditioning, I don’t want to wake them up, I’m just gonna run into the mall.’ But within those few minutes children of that age, anything can happen. Somebody could see a running car and steal the vehicle,” Stanley said.
“It’s just devastating. I can’t believe people would think about that, think about doing that or just forget, it’s awful,” North Charleston resident Eric Wilkinson said.
Stanley says her officers had no choice but to arrest Dash and Brown.
"We see this nationwide, we see it all the time nationwide and hopefully the more attention we bring to it, the more the average citizens are seeing this and letting people know because it's just not right," Stanley said.
Dash is charged with cruelty to children, which is a municipal offense.
Brown is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, which is a felony.
Both are free on personal recognizance bonds, which means they didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
