Police investigating shooting at apartment complex that sent 2 to hospital

By Patrick Phillips | June 2, 2019 at 8:14 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:29 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting at a West Ashley apartment Sunday evening.

EMS took two men to the hospital who wounded in the incident to MUSC for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston County dispatchers said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

