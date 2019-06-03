Report: Woman left child in car for an hour at N. Charleston T-Mobile store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after leaving her child in a hot car in the North Charleston T-Mobile store parking lot on Saturday, police say.
Laronna Dash, 27, has been charged with cruelty to children.
Officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot in the 8100 block of South Antler Drive for a report of a child alone in a car for more than an hour.
They found Dash’s sedan parked in the T-Mobile parking lot.
The 10-year-old boy initially told officers his mom was just inside a Japanese restaurant getting food, but then later said she was working in the T-Mobile store but didn’t want to get his mom in trouble, the report stated.
The officer also saw sweat on the child’s forehead. The windows of the car were halfway down and the sunroof was open, according to the report.
Officers confirmed Dash was working in the T-Mobile store at the time. An officer wrote in the report that during that time, the boy had full access to the car and keys, which he was instructed to use to turn the air conditioning on intermittently.
Dash was charged with cruelty to children, while the boy’s grandfather came to pick him up, according to the report.
