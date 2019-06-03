SCDHEC urges vaccination for Hepatitis A after N. Charleston Zaxby’s worker tests positive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says anyone who ate at a North Charleston Zaxby’s location during a four-day period in May should consider getting a vaccination against Hepatitis A.
The advisory comes after an employee of the Zaxby’s restaurant at 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd., in North Charleston tested positive for the illness.
Anyone who ate at the restaurant between May 20 and May 23 could have been exposed to the virus, a release from the agency states.
“As a precaution, in these situations, vaccination should be considered for individuals who were exposed during the time the food handler was contagious,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
DHEC says it was notified on May 31 of the diagnosis and says it is working with the restaurant to investigate any possible exposures and provide guidance for preventative treatment.
“The concern here is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection,” Bell said.
Bell said the risk of the hepatitis A virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant setting is low.
Zaxby’s spokesperson Erin Todd released a statement Monday afternoon on behalf of the restaurant:
As you may be aware, there is an on-going Hepatitis A outbreak occurring across the region and the state. A former team member of the Zaxby’s restaurant located at 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. Tanger, LLC dba Zaxby’s is committed to the health and safety of all guests and maintains high food safety standards, including requiring all food handlers to wear gloves. With such safety measures in place, the risk of transmission is extremely low. Additionally, there have been no reported cases of food service transmission of Hepatitis A in South Carolina.
Tanger, LLC dba Zaxby’s takes this situation seriously and is working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In an abundance of caution, Tanger, LLC mandated vaccinations for all employees at this location to continue working in the restaurant. The restaurant, which received a 92 on its most recent health inspection, has been fully sanitized as a precaution. We will continue to follow any and all recommendations from the South Carolina DHEC regarding this situation. We encourage guests to contact us at 866-8-ZAXBYS (866-892-9297) with questions or concerns
DHEC says post-exposure vaccination should be considered for individuals who have not been vaccinated if it can be given within two weeks from their date of consuming anything from the restaurant. People who ate food prepared at the restaurant between May 21 and May 23, 2019, may contact their medical provider or pharmacy about post exposure treatment. In South Carolina, adults 18 years and older can get vaccinated at some local pharmacies without a prescription, depending on your insurance coverage.
Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Northwoods Public Health Clinic at 2070 Northbrook Blvd., Suite #A20, in North Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No appointment is necessary.
The vaccine is not shown to prevent infection when administered more than 14 days after a specific exposure. However, vaccination more than 14 days after exposure will give long-lasting protection from infection from future exposures.
As of Monday, customers and staff who ate at the restaurant on May 20 are not likely to benefit from post-exposure treatment.
Anyone who ate at the restaurant between these dates should watch for symptoms of infection, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain or yellowing of the eyes and skin. People usually become sick within two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus. Seek medical care if symptoms develop.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Most people who get hepatitis A feel sick for several weeks, but they usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage. People usually become sick within two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus.
The restaurant received an A rating from DHEC at the last inspection conducted on March 7, 2019, DHEC said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.