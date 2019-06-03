SCDHEC urges vaccination for Hepatitis A after N. Charleston Zaxby’s worker tests positive

Tanger, LLC dba Zaxby’s takes this situation seriously and is working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In an abundance of caution, Tanger, LLC mandated vaccinations for all employees at this location to continue working in the restaurant. The restaurant, which received a 92 on its most recent health inspection, has been fully sanitized as a precaution. We will continue to follow any and all recommendations from the South Carolina DHEC regarding this situation. We encourage guests to contact us at 866-8-ZAXBYS (866-892-9297) with questions or concerns