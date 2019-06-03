Missing SC woman found safe, SLED cancels alert

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a woman who had reportedly disappeared after leaving a Hampton church Sunday has been found safe. (Source: SLED)
By Patrick Phillips | June 3, 2019 at 7:57 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 8:18 PM

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a woman who had reportedly disappeared after leaving a Hampton church Sunday has been found safe.

SLED issued the alert at 7:46 p.m., stating she has last been seen leaving a church at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday and did not make it to her destination in Varnville.

In less than a half hour, at 8:11 p.m., SLED canceled the alert.

The agency did not provide information on where or how she was located.

