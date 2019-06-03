St. George councilman charged after pushing officer at traffic stop, police say

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A town of St. George councilman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Saturday.
Ralph A. Martino has been charged with third degree assault and battery.
According to St. George police chief Brett Camp, officers stopped Martino’s wife around 7 p.m. because officers were looking for her in connection with an alleged altercation at a McDonalds.
Martino then arrived on scene at the stop and began to ask the officer questions, according to the incident report.
Camp said the officer who made the stop was waiting on a second officer to arrive when Martino became agitated and impatient including Martino knocking on the window of the patrol car.
As the officer was getting out of the patrol car, he asked Martino to back up, Camp said.
Martino then yelled, “Are you going to shoot me “mother******?” As the officer went to detain him, Martino pushed the officer in the chest and the officer lost his balance, Camp said.
Camp added that Martin tried to use his position as a town council member to intimidate officers at the scene.
