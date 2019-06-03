Shark bite victim suffers leg amputation: ‘I will be okay’

FORT MACON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – The victim of Sunday’s shark bite on the Crystal Coast confirms that she had her leg amputated.
Paige Winter was injured Sunday afternoon at Fort Macon State Park.
The 17-year-old junior at New Bern High School is recovering at Vidant Medical Center.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, the teen thanked everyone for helping her during the last 24 hours.
“Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay,” she said.
Winter said she has a long road to recovery, including additional surgeries.
“I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse,” she said.
The teen thanked her doctors, nurses, and staff at Vidant for their care.
A spokesperson for Vidant Medical Center says Winter was airlifted to the hospital in Greenville after a shark attack Sunday afternoon.
“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety,” officials say.
The last shark bite in Eastern Carolina was August 2018 when a 14-year-old boy was injured in Atlantic Beach.
