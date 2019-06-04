After nearly two hours of deliberation Jones jury goes home, set to continue Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After three weeks of arguments and more than 60 witnesses, the jury in the Timothy Jones Jr. trial will continue its deliberations on Tuesday morning.
After being charged by the judge, the final 12 members began deliberating around 5:19 p.m., calling it quits for the night shortly before 7 p.m.
On Monday morning, the jury heard testimony from Dr. Kimberly Cruz, a neuropsychologist who testified based on numerous tests and evaluations of Jones earlier this year, she does not believe he suffers from a mental illness nor does she believe the traumatic brain injury he suffered as a teenager has any effect on his cognitive abilities.
Dr. Cruz’s testimony directly contradicts that of two psychiatrists who were called to testify by the defense on Friday, both of whom said they diagnosed Jones with schizoaffective disorder and believed his traumatic brain injury caused some cognitive impairment.
Monday afternoon, closing arguments began, lasting about two and a half hours between the prosecution and defense. 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard reminded the jury of the graphic details of the five children’s deaths and the words they allegedly uttered to their father as he was killing them.
“He says my hands are too big…does that mean he tried to choke Gabriel first and then realized this isn’t working?” Hubbard asked the jury. “The belt you have in evidence has Gabriel’s DNA on it, remember the two marks on Gabriel’s face, he synched that belt remember how he described it, he had to hold it—as that child-the life went out of him.”
Hubbard said Jones’ decision not to call 911 after discovering his son Nahtahn, 6, dead is an indication Jones knew what he did was legally wrong. Further, he said amidst all the “panic” Jones was experiencing after the children’s death, he remembered to pack his passport inside his car, which was later discovered by investigators after he was arrested.
“He took the time to buy additional stuff to destroy evidence,” Hubbard said. “He went to Walmart. His kids are dead in the car while he’s walking through Walmart. He looks just like another shopper only in his basket he’s got some saws, acid, things to dismember and mutilate the bodies of his little babies.”
“He didn’t go buy a shovel, at the very least he could have buried those kids he left them out there for the wild animals,” Hubbard continued. “He left his kids out there in bags, they look like garbage, he left them in bags knowing nature will take its course.”
Hubbard ended his closing arguments asking the jury for “justice” for the five Jones children.
Boyd Young, lead defense attorney for Jones, reiterated Jones’ family history of mental illness and why his schizophrenia precluded him from knowing the difference between legal and moral right from wrong of the day of the alleged killings.
“Killing children that you love is insane,” Young said. “A brain disease that can make you think that’s the right thing to do is a nightmare, but it’s what Tim has.”
Young said in Jones’ mind, killing his children was morally justified, as told psychiatrists he wanted the children to go to heaven together rather than grow up without a mother, similar to Jones himself.
“He killed Merah, Gabriel, Eli, and Elaine to save them from what he believed to be the worst thing; the worst thing of being like him,” Young said. “Him growing up without a mother, him having voices, he believed he was morally justified in trying to save them.”
Jones showed little emotion in court Monday, sitting emotionless as Solicitor Hubbard delivered his closing arguments, but began wiping his eyes as he listened to his own attorney, Boyd Young, argue his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity one final time.
If the jury finds Jones guilty or guilty but mentally ill, it will return to deliberate his punishment after 24 hours. If he is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he will be placed in a state hospital for up to 120 days, before a judge will decide if he can be released or will remain hospitalized.
