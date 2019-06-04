Baby at center of Amber Alert found safe; father arrested

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby at the center of an Amber Alert is safe.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby early Tuesday morning. Rose Graham, 11 months old, was last seen with her father Roscoe Graham in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road.
Deputies say Graham took his daughter after an argument with his mother who was caring for her.
An Amber Alert was issued because deputies believed Roscoe was armed with a handgun and possibly suicidal.
Graham was taken into custody short after Rose was found safe.
Rose was checked out at the hospital and reunited with other family members.
According to jail records, Graham was booked for aggravated child abuse, unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault.
