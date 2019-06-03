Autopsy: Daughter stabbed, slashed, hit mother 128 times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An autopsy found 95 stab and slash wounds, as well 33 blunt force injuries on a 63-year-old woman who police say was killed by her daughter in October of last year.
Police found Susan Louise Copenhaver’s body in the closet of her master bedroom in her home, located on Northeast Second Street in Oak Island, the morning of Oct. 25, 2018.
Officers were dispatched to the home after receiving 911 calls from members of Copenhaver’s family, several of whom expressed fear Copenhaver’s daughter, 24-year-old Julia Copenhaver, may have harmed her.
“She’s been having this delusion that she’s public enemy No. 1, that my mom is out to get her,” Susan Copenhaver’s son said. "I kept asking, ‘Is mom alive?’
Julia, who drove from Virginia to her mother’s home in the middle of the night in what she described to officers as a “surprise” visit, led officers to Susan Copenhaver’s body.
WARNING: Graphic Details
In a report, the medical examiner documented a gruesome scene.
Dried blood stains - one containing a small fire extinguisher - were found near the bed, a bench in the bedroom and in the bedroom’s bathroom, according to the report. A bag containing scissors covered in blood, a butcher knife and a hammer was found near the bedroom’s doorway.
Susan Copenhaver’s body was partially wrapped in a quilt in the closet, her severed left leg lying next to her, the report states.
At autopsy, medical examiners found Susan Copenhaver had been stabbed or slashed 35 times in the head, ten times in the neck, 18 times in her torso and several dozen times in her arms and legs. The autopsy also found more than 30 blunt force injuries to her head, bank and arms.
“Given the investigative, autopsy and toxicological findings, it is my opinion that Ms. Susan Copenhaver's cause of death was due to multiple sharp force injuries of the head, neck, torso and both upper extremities,” the report states. “Another significant condition included multiple blunt force injuries of the head, back and both upper and lower extremities.”
Julia Copenhaver, who reportedly signed herself out of a mental institution against medical advice not long before the incident, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder on Nov. 5, 2018. She was also indicted on one count of malicious conduct by a prisoner after she allegedly spit at a guard following her arrest.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.