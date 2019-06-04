Beneficial rainfall on the way to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Much needed rainfall looks to spread across the Southeast as we head through the next 7 days. It has been a very dry start to 2019 with many spots between 8-10″ below average since January 1st.
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures down from the mid 90s to the upper 80s and a better chance of a few showers and storms inland from the coast. We’ll continue to trend toward a better rain chance as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend. 1-4″ of rainfall is possible between now and the end of this week.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.