Can a water bottle in your car cause a fire? In this heat, it can

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here's a warning to drivers about keeping plastic bottles of water in your car: firefighters say it could lead to a fire on hot days.
Motorist Ashleigh Williams was speechless to learn of the warning.
"I'm blown away, I can't even believe that could actually happen," Williams said.
As temperatures rise and passengers attempt their daily hydration, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says drivers could bring an unwanted hazard along for the ride.
"You have to keep in mind [that] it's already hot inside your car," Jenkins said. "And with that sun beaming down on your car, it heats your car up pretty good."
Very similar to when you first learned a magnifying glass could burn a hole in something, the sun bouncing off a water bottle is no different.
Whether or not a fire will actually break out is up to the sun.
"The beam from the sun will actually penetrate or reflect that water and it will create a little heat pad from under that bottle and it can catch it on fire," Jenkins said.
Firefighters warn to not try this at home. It should also be pointed out that there has to be a significant amount of water inside the bottle.
Nevertheless, a fire can happen quickly. For example, a black surface with the light passing through the water bottle smoke arises within minutes.
"That water bottle acts as a magnifying glass," Jenkins said. "I know people don't think about that, but it can heat up under that particular point and it can start a fire."
The main way to quench your thirst could cause an even bigger issue.
“Who thinks about a water bottle catching on fire in your vehicle, I’m just I’m trying to stay hydrated,” Williams said.
Chief Jenkins wants to remind you that there is currently a burn ban in effect in Richland County.
In addition, a red flag alert has been issued statewide to discourage people from outdoor burning.
