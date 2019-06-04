3 charged after drugs and guns found during traffic stop, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been charged after a traffic stop in North Charleston Monday, according to police chief Spencer Pryor.
Officers were patrolling the area of Attaway Street and Sumner Avenue when they stopped a Silver Volvo S80 around 10: 24 a.m. with malfunctioning break lights, the incident report stated.
During a search of the car, officers found two handguns and the driver later identified as Jasmond Grant was in possession of seven grams of cocaine, Pryor said.
Nobody in the car wanted to claim ownership of the guns, so all three people in the car were charged according to Pryor.
Grant, 18, Shawn Hamilton, 21, and a 15-year-old juvenile were charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. The 15-year-old was released to his grandmother, Pryor said.
