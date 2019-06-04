Clemson’s Davidson Drafted in First Round by A’s

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior shortstop Logan Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) was selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Davidson was the No. 29 overall pick, becoming the second Tiger first-rounder in the last two seasons (Seth Beer). Davidson was also the Tigers’ 15th first-round draft pick in history.
In 2019, Davidson batted .291 with 15 homers, two triples, 18 doubles, 55 RBIs, 55 runs, a .412 on-base percentage, 17 steals and a .969 fielding percentage in 61 games as a team co-captain. He also reached base in 59 of the 61 games and had a 56-game on-base streak. He was named Clemson’s top male ACC Scholar-Athlete (for all sports) as well.
Davidson is a two-time All-ACC selection who has started all 187 games of his Tiger career at shortstop. He is hitting .290 with 42 homers, two triples, 45 doubles, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 37 steals in his career. Davidson, who became the first Tiger in history to total double-digit home runs and double-digit steals in three different seasons, has a .952 career fielding percentage. He graduated in May with a degree in management in only six semesters with a 3.99 cumulative GPA, making only one B in his college career.
Davidson’s father, Mark, played one season (1982) at Clemson and was drafted in the 11th round of the 1982 draft by the Minnesota Twins. He went on to play six years in the major leagues with the Twins and Astros from 1986-91.
The younger Davidson became the first Tiger taken by the Athletics since Pat Krall in the 2017 draft.
Clemson signee and shortstop Nasim Nunez was drafted in the second round (No. 46 overall) by the Miami Marlins.