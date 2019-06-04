Clemson’s Davidson Drafted in First Round by A’s

Davidson is a two-time All-ACC selection who has started all 187 games of his Tiger career at shortstop. He is hitting .290 with 42 homers, two triples, 45 doubles, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 37 steals in his career. Davidson, who became the first Tiger in history to total double-digit home runs and double-digit steals in three different seasons, has a .952 career fielding percentage. He graduated in May with a degree in management in only six semesters with a 3.99 cumulative GPA, making only one B in his college career.