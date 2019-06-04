CrimeStoppers offering new reward in unsolved Lowcountry murder case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a new reward in an unsolved murder case.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has donated $2,500 for the case involving the murder of 19-year-old Prince Polite.
The money is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Polite’s death.
Polite was last seen alive with a male acquaintance on May 14, 2017, at 9 p.m. on Johns Island, according to CrimeStoppers.
Authorities believe he may have gone to a nightclub often in the Red Top area of Charleston prior to his death. His body was recovered three days later, shot multiple times in a wooded area near Wiggins Road in the Green Pond area of Colleton County. Officials say Polite had ties to Red Top, Green Pond, Charleston, Johns Island, West Ashley and Walterboro.
Anyone who knows something about the case is asked to call 843-554-1111 or statewide at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Web tips can be submitted by going to www.5541111.com and clicking the “submit a tip” tab.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.