Power strip causes small fire at MUSC Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews contained a fire on the sixth floor of the MUSC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.
The fire has been blamed on a power strip caught fire. MUSC spokesman Tony Ciuffo said an employee’s personal footrest was on top of the power strip when it caught fire.
Nobody was hurt after the fire started on the sixth floor around 11:20 a.m., officials said. Damage to the actual structure was limited.
The only people evacuated were office workers and they were able to return to the sixth floor within an hour.
Charleston Fire responded to the scene.
