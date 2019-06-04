Drying Out this Evening; Daily Rain Chance on Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activity across the Lowcountry is weakening during this evening and rain chances will drop off by later tonight. A coastal flood advisory is effect until midnight as high tides peak. Overnight lows should drop to the low/mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Another round of showers and storms may make a run for the coast tomorrow. Stay weather aware! Highs tomorrow should top out near 90 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.
There’s a daily chance for rain the next 7 days so continue to stay updated and have the umbrella on hand. Through the next 7 days up to 3″ of rain is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, late day rain & t-storms possible; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Very muggy & warm; shower and t-storm possible; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Warm temps w/chance for scattered showers and t-storms, HIGH: 90.
FORECASTER DANIELLE PRINZ
