Drying Out this Evening; Daily Rain Chance on Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activity across the Lowcountry is weakening during this evening and rain chances will drop off by later tonight. A coastal flood advisory is effect until midnight as high tides peak. Overnight lows should drop to the low/mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Another round of showers and storms may make a run for the coast tomorrow. Stay weather aware! Highs tomorrow should top out near 90 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.