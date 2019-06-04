Firefighters keeping close eye on woods fire that burned about 100 acres

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters continue to keep a close eye a on woods fire that has burned about 100 acres in Southern Charleston County.
The fire broke out Monday off of New Road in Adams Run.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission says a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office spotted the smoke Monday afternoon.
“When I pulled up, I could see the smoke column from right about red top," said Jacqueline Forsyth with the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
When firefighters got to the scene flames were shooting as high as 70 feet into the air.
“It was moving really fast, so that kind of tied into how intense it was," Forsyth said.
Firefighters used bulldozers to build a fire line to try to control the flames.
“What we try to do is get the bulldozer to plow around the fire and that slows it down, breaks up the fuel so that will slow down the flames a little bit," Forsyth said.
“The toughest part is being in the woods on the bulldozer, especially when it’s dark out. You have to watch out for the trees. You also have to watch out for the flames. They move pretty quickly. So you have keep your head on a swivel.”
Forsyth says investigators do not know what caused the fire.
“All it takes is one match, one spark," she said.
Forsyth says with the dry conditions anything could have sparked it, possibly a cigarette butt, even the railroad tracks.
″You have the metal wheels on the metal tracks and if you hit it wrong you get a spark," she said.
The forestry commission says right now there are 22 fires statewide that have burned about 400 acres.
They want to remind everyone that a red flag fire alert is in effect which means people are advised against burning.
