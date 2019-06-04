Folly Beach Public Safety reports confirmed sighting of wanted man in Jacksonville

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The target of a search in Folly Beach over the past few days is now believed to be in Jacksonville, according to an update from Folly Beach Public Safety.
“Although we have had a confirmed sighting of the suspect Jonathan Hamilton in Jacksonville Florida we ask our residents to continue to practice safety measures and lock your homes and cars,” the agency said on its Facebook page.
John Thomas Hamilton is wanted in Florida for larceny, burglary, failure to appear in dangerous drug court, probation by Florida Corrections and in Texas for a probation weapon offense.
Hamilton evaded authorities Saturday afternoon by jumping into a marsh, prompting a manhunt that involved multiple agencies.
Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said his agency had received word of multiple possible sightings, and said on Monday the most recent tips suggested he might have made his way to the James Island area.
Tuesday’s post is the first official indication Hamilton may be back in Florida.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
