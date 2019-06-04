Mother charged for leaving child in car while she worked strikes sympathetic chord with other moms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mothers on social media are empathizing with a woman charged for leaving her son in a car while she went to work.
North Charleston police say on Saturday, Laronna Dash left her 10-year-old son locked in her car while she went to work at T-Mobile on South Antler Drive. She was charged with cruelty to children.
According to the report, Dash said she gave the boy full access to the car and keys so he could use the air conditioning inside the vehicle.
Although some people did not agree with her actions, they have taken to social media to express why she shouldn’t have been charged.
“This is sad. I could understand it if it were a toddler, but this mother is just trying to work,” one commenter said.
Luchina, who didn’t wish to provide her last name, is a single mother who believes there needs to be more options for working parents that may not be able to afford child care.
“You get stuck between a rock and a hard place. There’s been instances where I didn’t have a sitter and missed work,” Luchina said. " And losing that income was an impact on my household and that is only one income.”
A 2018 study from ChildCare Aware of America reveals that in South Carolina single parents pay 31.7% of their income for one child in center-based care.
For two children, single parents pay approximately 58.8% for those services.
According to their benefit guide, T-Mobile does offer some assistance with childcare.
