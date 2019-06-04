Mt. Pleasant looking to extend pier, add docks at Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park could soon be getting an addition as part of a larger project to increase access to the water.
The town is looking at extending the park’s pier and adding floating docks.
The move would give boaters access to the park for the first time ever, according to Lee Cave, the town’s department of planning and development’s deputy director.
“The pier and associated floating docks will provide much needed access from the water to the pier and park,” Cave said. “Currently, there is no access from the water.”
Some of the docks would be for folks making a quick stop, while others would be reserved for the town's fire and police boats. A possible water taxi stop could also be added.
This phase of the project does go beyond access to the water though. An expansion to the existing restaurant and retail space would also be done.
The project’s price tag comes in at $6 million and has already been funded. It just needs approval.
On Tuesday, the improvement plans will be going before the town’s finance committee. If it gets approved there, it’ll go to town council.
Once approved by the council members, the project will get the green light, and construction bids will be taken. Once a company is chosen, construction will take about 10 months.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.