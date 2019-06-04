Parking issues expected as Berkeley Co. schools hold 3 graduations at N. Charleston coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday, three Berkeley County School District High Schools will hold graduation ceremonies at the North Charleston Coliseum.
However limited parking remains an issue and district officials are urging guests to use the free shuttles. Each graduating student already received three parking passes to use and distribute.
The pick up point is in the parking lot of the Regal movie theater on mall drive.
Shuttles will leave an hour before each graduation and they are handicap Accessible.
The shuttles are recommend over taking Uber’s because there won’t be many places near the coliseum where cars are allowed to stop and drop off.
The coliseums clear bag policy will be in effect for graduations.
that means only clear bags are allowed in with the exception of diaper bags and small purses.
If you are planning to attend graduation this morning the first shuttle leaves at 10:30 am
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.