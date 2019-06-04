Police investigating after man shot in groin in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they’re investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of St. Johns avenue for a man who was shot, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers found the man shot in the groin area, but the victim gave conflicting statements about how it happened, Pryor said. He was taken to MUSC for treatment and officers are continuing to investigate.
