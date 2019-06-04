Police release surveillance images from home invasion that left boy, dog wounded

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators released surveillance images from a Saturday afternoon home invasion that left a 17-year-old boy and a family dog wounded.
Police responded at approximately 1:13 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Marietta Street where the incident was reported, according to an incident report.
Images show two males with their faces covered standing in the home.
Police say they found the dog wounded inside the home. Four children who were inside the home told police the two came into the house with guns and told them to get down on the floor. The men then shot the dog and the victim for no reason, the children said.
The victim, one of five children inside inside the home, was wounded in the thigh, the report states.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The dog was also taken to an emergency vet for treatment.
The two were last seen fleeing toward the railroad tracks behind Greenbay Street, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
