RiverDogs Ride the Longball to Game One Win in Greensboro

Jhony Brito (3-0) closed out the final 3 1/3 innings without allowing a hit. One of his two baserunners on the night came in the ninth when he plunked Justin Harrer. The left fielder was lifted for a pinch-runner that moved up to second on an errant pickoff throw by Brito and to third on a ground out by Lolo Sanchez. Speedy second baseman Ji-hwan Bae poked a ground ball up to middle that shortstop Eduardo Torrealba played behind the second base bag, spun, and threw on to retire the native Korean for an impressive final out to end the ballgame.