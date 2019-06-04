SLED investigating after shots fired at Darlington County deputies; one in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Darlington County deputies just before midnight Monday.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Dodge dealership on East Bobo Newsom Highway for an alarm call.
Along with officers from the Hartsville Police Department, deputies came across several people who fired shots at them, the release states.
One suspect, who deputies say is not from the area, was captured with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the DCSO identified the suspect as Robert Eugene Hendricks.
According to the release, the other suspects are believed to have left the area surrounding the dealership.
For a time, Highway 151 was shutdown as deputies searched for the suspects.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate.
One woman who lives near the dealership said she saw patrol cars speeding passed on her way home from work and arrived home to the street swarmed with officers.
But she says it was her son who heard the gunshots and called her, warning her about the shooting nearby.
“When my son was in the house all he heard was ‘Pow, pow, pow,’ a couple of times and he came out the house and knew we were on the way back so he called us just to make sure we were safe getting back home," the resident told WMBF News.
The incident in Darlington County was the 25th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the first this year involving either the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office or the Hartsville Police Department.
In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and none involved the Hartsville Police Department.
