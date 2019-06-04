Teacher: N. Charleston High School student and dog recovering after home invasion shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student is recovering in the hospital after police say two men broke into his home then shot him and his dog.
This happened on Saturday afternoon on Marietta Street near Sumner Avenue in North Charleston.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Teacher at North Charleston High School, Megan Barbee, says he is a great student. She has taught him for three years. The 17-year-old student has down syndrome.
“He’s the funniest kid in my classroom, we do superlatives at the end of every year and he always gets class clown, he loves to be up in the front he loves to dance,” Barbee said. “He’s always playing around with all the guys, every boy in the high school knows who he is, he walks through the halls they all dap him up, he’s just loved by everybody.”
According to North Charleston Police, the teen was shot in the thigh and is recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital. The teacher says he is in the intensive care unit and expected to be moved to a different room by the weekend.
Police tell us that there were four kids at the home when two men kicked in the door and told them all to get down on the floor.
“I just don’t feel like people understand, he’s a nonverbal kid," Barbee said. "So if someone comes in and is shouting at him telling him to do something he’s not, not complying with you because he doesn’t want to do what you say he doesn’t understand what’s happening.”
The kids told police the men shot their dog and their brother for no reason.
The teacher says the dog named Cowboy is paralyzed from the waste down, but the family is trying to do what they can to save him so that when their son comes home they can be reunited.
To help the family Barbee has started fundraising efforts for medical bills.
“I wanted her [the mother] to feel like he [her son] could stay in the hospital and get the best care that he needs without having to feel like they need to rush it because they can’t stay there as long as he needs,” Barbee said.
Barbee is planning to visit the hospital again along with other students this week.
“We have a big Spider-Man poster made for him and a bunch of people have been giving me things to give to him,” Barbee said.
North Charleston Police are investigating this case.
“Mom is very very very thankful of the support she wants everyone to know that he’s fighting, he should make a full recovery and she wants to thank everyone for supporting him because she knows how much everybody loves him,” Barbee said.
If you have any information that can help police you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
