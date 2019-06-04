Making nice at end, Trump praises outgoing May

Trump said Britain and the U.S. would be able to strike a "phenomenal trade deal" once the U.K. had left the EU — music to the ears of pro-Brexit Britons. But, in words sure to alarm those in Britain concerned about Brexit, he said that "everything"— including the National Health Service — would be "on the table" in future trade negotiations. In a later interview that will air Wednesday on ITV's "Good Morning Britain," Trump appeared to back away from that idea, saying he didn't envision the health service being part of the talks, adding, "That's not trade."