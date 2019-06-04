You Paid For It: Self-checkout kiosks at libraries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community libraries are expanding and upgrading all over Charleston County, thanks to a $108.5 million bond referendum voters approved in 2014.
The latest high-tech upgrade are self-checkout kiosks in Charleston County Public Libraries.
The machines are meant to increase efficiency and give staff more time on the floor interacting with patrons, said CCPL Communications Manager Doug Reynolds.
County spending records show about $222,808 spent since last November on Envisionware hardware and software; that’s the company that makes self-checkout library machines.
The new Wando Mt. Pleasant branch, which is set to open next Monday, June 10th, already has the self-checkouts ready to go.
Reynolds said Mount Pleasant Regional and Hurd/St. Andrews branch kiosks were installed in early May. Mount Pleasant and Hurd already had self-check machines, he said, and so their machines were updated to match the machines being installed at the other branches.
In June, Dorchester, Otranto, Johns Island and the Main libraries will receive them.
In July, the kiosks will be installed in all of the remaining branches except St. Paul's Hollywood and James Island. Those two branches are being rebuilt and should open next year with self-checkout stations in the new buildings.
Patrons can use the machines to check out or renew books and pay fines.
